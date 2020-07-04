Illinois reports lowest one-day coronavirus death count since March 30

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the number of cases of COVID-19 rose by 862 and the number of deaths increased by 10 Saturday, the lowest single-day death count since March 30.

Comparing the total number of COVID-19 deaths that the department reported between Friday -- 7,005 -- and Saturday -- 7,014 -- the number increases only by 9. The IDPH did not explain the discrepancy, but it does say each day that numbers could change on further review.

Coronavirus numbers tend to be lower on weekends because of reporting discrepancies, and the Independence Day holiday could be adding to those. The low number of cases reported, however, is in line with recent trends.

The number of Illinoisans infected with COVID-19 stands at 146,612, according to state figures. Tests for the disease surpassed 1.734 million.

On June 26, the state shifted to Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening plan, permitting gatherings of 50 or fewer and allowing multiple businesses, including movie theaters, to resume operating under IDPH rules.

That came on the heels of entering Phase 3 on May 29, the first step toward easing many strict stay-at-home rules, such as reopening restaurants for outdoor dining.

The deaths reported Saturday included five people in Cook County ranging in age from the 50s to the 80s, a DuPage County man in his 90s, a Kane County man in his 60s, one Lake County man in his 40s and a Lake County woman in her 80s.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,836 tests, bringing the state's total to 1,734,471. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate up to July 3 is 2.6%, the IDPH reported.