 

A line of cars joins re-imagined Fourth of July parade in Arlington Heights

      Karen Pawlak of Baird and Warner hands out mini flags Saturday before a Fourth of July Parade in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to wave to veterans and the mayor, enjoy live music and more. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a Fourth of July Parade Saturday in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comJulia Hart of Baird and Warner waves at cars during a Fourth of July Parade Saturday in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.

      Gracie Vercimak, 5, left in blue, and her cousin Leah Parks, 7, stand in the opening of a sun roof as Allison Vercimak of Arlington Heights waves a flag from the passenger window Saturday during a Fourth of July Parade in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Surrounded by bubbles, vehicles roll through the parking lot Saturday during the Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Diane Jamieson, left, and Shaunna Burhop, of Baird and Warner, wave to vehicles Saturday during a Fourth of July Parade in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Staff Report
Updated 7/4/2020 5:54 PM

Diane Jamieson of Baird & Warner in Arlington Heights and her fellow organizers knew that they had to re-imagine a way to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

With the social distancing restrictions of COVID-19, Jamieson and colleagues Shaunna Burhop and Sue Kowols decided to use the large Baird & Warner parking lot to host somewhat of reverse parade.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We knew that we could figure out something," Jamieson said.

Vehicles, some decorated with flags, posters and streamers, drove through the parking lot parade route as veterans, Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes, other dignitaries and others waved to them from the side.

"Community events bring everyone together," Jamieson said.

A long line of cars waited to enter the event, which kicked off promptly at 10:30.

From balloons to bubble machines and bands, the parking lot on Northwest Highway was awash with the spirit of a Fourth of July celebration.

Gracie Vercimak, 5, and her cousin Leah Parks, 7, both of Arlington Heights, stood through their sunroof and waved flags as their parents drove their vehicle through the small parade route.

"It's not what we're used to," Jamieson said of the parade, "but this was our way of helping."

