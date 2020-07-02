Route 14 bridge repairs in Des Plaines

A bridge repair project on Northwest Highway (Route 14) over Golf Road (Route 58), in Des Plaines, is set to begin Monday, July 6, weather permitting, and will require lane closures, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Northwest Highway from State Street to Broadway Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to a news release.

The project is expected to be completed in September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.