Police: Men had 1,000 pounds of fireworks they were selling out of their homes

Authorities seized almost 1,000 pounds of fireworks and illegal explosive devices from men in Aurora and Elgin, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

Two men have been charged with selling illegal fireworks in Aurora and Elgin, authorities said Thursday.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was prompted by a "dramatic" increase in public complaints about large-scale fireworks being launched across the county.

Nearly 1,000 pounds of fireworks were seized.

Samuel Calderon, 25, of the 1000 block of Fifth Street in Aurora, and Angel Lopez, 19, of the 400 block of St. Charles Street in Elgin, sold the fireworks from makeshift storefronts at their homes, according to a sheriff's office news release. Both were arrested June 30. The two had bail hearings Thursday morning, but the amounts set were not available as of midmorning.

The fireworks were advertised for sale on social media, according to the news release. An undercover detective arranged to buy some, then arrested the seller. That led investigators to Calderon and Lopez.

Investigators seized commercial-grade and consumer-grade fireworks, illegal explosive devices and materials used to set off the devices and fireworks, from Calderon's home.

At the Lopez home, investigators found commercial- and consumer-grade fireworks, illegal explosive devices commonly called "quarter sticks" or "M250s," items used to make fireworks, and materials used to set off the devices and fireworks.

Calderon was charged with one count of possession of explosive and incendiary devices, three counts of possession of bombs or grenades, three counts of transferring explosive and incendiary devices, and one count of endangering the safety of a child.

Lopez was charged with three counts of possession of explosive and incendiary devices, five counts of possession of bombs or grenades, and four counts of transferring explosive material without a license.

The FBI and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Explosive Division assisted the sheriff's department.

Sheriff Ron Hain also announced that bomb-squad investigators and technicians will be on patrol Saturday to assist deputies and municipal police with investigations into illegal fireworks and explosives complaints.