New Tinkering Camp through DuPage Children's Museum

DuPage Children's Museum is offering three weeks of new virtual summer camps for children ages 4 to 10.

Virtual Tinkering Camp will combine construction with art through projects that allow children to explore independently, then join in online meetings to collaborate.

All materials for the camps are provided as part of registration, which costs $125 per week per child for museum members and $155 for nonmembers. Each week's Tinkering Kit can be picked up at the museum or delivered for a $25 fee.

Tinkering camp sessions include Launchpad from July 13 to 17, Crazy Contraptions from July 20 to 24 and Music Makers from July 27 to 31. Registration deadlines are the Monday before each camp starts, so July 6 for Launchpad, July 13 or Crazy Contraptions and July 20 for Music Makers.

The Community Foundation of the Fox Valley is offering more than 20 scholarships for camp participants in its service area.

For details about the camp, visit https://dupagechildrens.org/whats-happening/summer-camp/.