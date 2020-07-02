July 2 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 74,135 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Thursday. There have been 3,569 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 38,548 cases and 1,986 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 52,833 cases and 2,623 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,773 cases and 98 deaths in Des Plaines, 829 cases and 55 deaths in Wheeling, 711 cases and 18 deaths in Palatine, 686 cases and 20 deaths in Streamwood, 665 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 601 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 556 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 557 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 513 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 503 cases and 17 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 378 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 351 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 354 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 273 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 124 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,147 cases and 469 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 834 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 780 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 671 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 531 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 534 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 525 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 413 cases and 23 deaths in Lombard, 344 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 327 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 279 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 255 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 256 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 172 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 9,812 cases and 400 deaths on its website as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 2,690 to 2,694 in Waukegan, 595 to 599 in Round Lake Beach, 380 to 384 in Mundelein, 305 to 309 in Gurnee, 240 to 244 in Round Lake, 185 to 189 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 170 to 174 in Lake Zurich, 130 to 134 in Libertyville, 95 to 99 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,817 cases with 273 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,400 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,905 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 756 in Carpentersville, 318 in St. Charles, 292 in South Elgin, 210 in North Aurora, 188 in Geneva, 132 in Batavia, and 52 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,085 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County

• 6,744 cases and 320 deaths, as of Thursday.

• Cases per town include 403 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 68 in Aurora (Will County portion).