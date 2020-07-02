36 more COVID-19 deaths, 869 more infections, 140 more hospitalizations

Thirty-six more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 869 infections were reported, state health officials said Thursday in their daily update.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 6,987 and the number infected since the outbreak began to 144,882.

Thursday saw 30,262 test results returned, with 2.9% of them showing new cases. That compares to the state's seven-day infection rate of 2.6%.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations spiked by 140 admissions in the past day, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care shrank by 35.

The state has recorded eight straight days of fewer than 50 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March.

According to IDPH records of confirmed cases and deaths, the state's mortality rate from COVID-19 infections is 4.8% since the start of the outbreak.

The mortality rate in Cook and DuPage counties is higher than the state's rate.

Cook County has seen 91,381 cases and 4,609 of those residents have died, for a mortality rate of 5%. Suburban Cook County has seen 1,986 of the 38,548 individuals infected perish, which is a 5.2% mortality rate. Chicago residents have recorded 52,833 infections with 2,623 deaths, resulting in a mortality rate of 5%.

IDPH is reporting DuPage County has seen 473 of the 9,145 people infected die, resulting in a 5.2% mortality rate. Both McHenry and Will counties are reporting mortality rates of 4.7%, according to the most recent IDPH figures. In Will County, 320 of the 6,793 people infected have died. In McHenry County, 97 of the 2,074 people who have been infected by the virus have died.

Lake County is reporting a 4.3% mortality rate through Thursday. Since the outbreak began, 421 of the 9,811 people infected have died.

Kane County has the lowest suburban mortality rate at 3.5%. IDPH is reporting 272 of the 7,764 people who have tested positive have died.

IDPH officials believe 201 additional people have died from the respiratory disease statewide and 1,053 were infected, but never diagnosed. These "probable" deaths and cases are not included in the state's official figures, but are tracked at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's behest.