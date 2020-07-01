Schaumburg Library sites to reopen July 6

The Schaumburg Township District Library's locations in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park will reopen Monday, July 6, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Daily Herald file photo, 2011

All three locations of the Schaumburg Township District Library will reopen to the public on Monday, July 6, with new limits on hours and occupancy levels to keep patrons and employees safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're grateful to our community's ongoing patience and support throughout this unprecedented time and can't wait to see our patrons again," Executive Director Annie Miskewitch said in a statement released Wednesday. "Rest assured we are putting health and safety at the forefront of our priorities and will follow the guidelines of our governor and public health officials."

For seniors and vulnerable patrons, the central library at 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Hours for the general public are 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

For patrons of the Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park branch libraries, seniors and vulnerable individuals may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. The branches will be open to the general public from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Both branch libraries will be closed on Sundays.

all patrons are asked to limit their visits to two hours per day, and those 2 years old and older will be required to wear masks. Disposable masks will be made available for patrons who arrive without one.

New maximum capacity standards and social distancing protocols will be maintained at all three locations.

Curbside pickup will remain available for patrons, but its hours will change on July 6. The service will be available at all locations Monday through Saturday but only the central library will provide it on Sundays.

For more information, visit the library's website at SchaumburgLibrary.org.