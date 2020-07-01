Report: 3-year-old shot in Chicago might have been retaliation for earlier shooting
Updated 7/1/2020 12:03 PM
A 3-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening in West Englewood in what authorities say may have been retaliation for a shooting that wounded a teenager a half-hour earlier, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
The girl was struck by a bullet in the chest before 8 p.m. near 70th Street and Damen Avenue, police and fire officials said.
She was in a yard or on a porch when she was hit by shots fired from a vehicle, police said. The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in "critical but stable" condition.
