Report: 3-year-old shot in Chicago might have been retaliation for earlier shooting

A 3-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening in West Englewood in what authorities say may have been retaliation for a shooting that wounded a teenager a half-hour earlier, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The girl was struck by a bullet in the chest before 8 p.m. near 70th Street and Damen Avenue, police and fire officials said.

She was in a yard or on a porch when she was hit by shots fired from a vehicle, police said. The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in "critical but stable" condition.

Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.