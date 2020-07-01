Illinois reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 828 new cases

Cases of COVID-19 climbed by 828 Wednesday, the highest number since Friday, and deaths rose by 30, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That leaves the state with 144,013 cases of the respiratory disease and 6,951 Illinoisans perishing from the virus.

An additional 33,090 COVID-19 tests were performed resulting in a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.6%.

The daily increase in virus cases Friday was 857.

Last week, the state upgraded from Phase 3 of a five-stage reopening plan to Phase 4 that relaxes many restrictions such as allowing movie theaters to open and people to gather in groups of 50 or less. Face masks are still required in public areas.

The daily tally of cases is higher than the 14-day average of 702.

Deaths in the last 24 hours were lower than the 14-day average of 35.

Wednesday's data come amid concerns about rising cases in states like Florida and Arizona which eased stay at home rules earlier than Illinois.