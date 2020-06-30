NorthShore University HealthSystem earns national recognition

NorthShore University HealthSystem has been named to this year's Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list for a record 21st time, more than any other hospital or health system in the United States during the award's 27-year history. NorthShore is also listed among the Top 15 Major Teaching Hospitals in the country. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

"We are extremely honored and humbled to again receive this prestigious national recognition for a record 21 times," said J.P. Gallagher, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthShore. "This honor represents the unwavering commitment and dedication of our physicians, nurses and entire staff to provide our patients and communities with the highest quality care, experience and safety. I congratulate our amazing team for their hard work in achieving this accolade, especially during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic."

IBM Watson Health rigorously evaluated more than 3,100 short-term, acute care hospitals in the U.S., using multiple data sources to select this year's winners. Compared to similar hospitals like NorthShore, the 100 Top Hospitals® achieved better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. The survey found the winning hospitals had:

• 22% lower inpatient mortality

• 19% fewer patient complications

• 43% fewer healthcare-associated infections

• 79.3 minutes less wait time-to-service in emergency rooms

The winning hospitals also had shorter average lengths of stay, lower inpatient costs and higher patient satisfaction ratings. If all hospitals were to achieve the same performance bench marks as those included on this year's list, according to IBM Watson Health, it would save an additional 106,000 lives and generate inpatient cost savings of more than $8.3 billion.

"Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders," said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., Vice President and Chief Health Officer, IBM Watson Health. "From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation."

For more information, visit 100tophospitals.com/.

• About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals List: The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

• About NorthShore University HealthSystem: NorthShore University HealthSystem is an integrated health care delivery system consistently ranked a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the U.S. Headquartered in Evanston, NorthShore comprises five hospitals, 140 care sites and 2,300 physicians, serving over 635,000 patients. The organization supports academics and research as the principal teaching affiliate for the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Recognized for nursing excellence, NorthShore is a Magnet designated organization -- the first system in Illinois to receive this prestigious honor. The system also includes the NorthShore Research Institute, NorthShore Foundation and NorthShore Home & Hospice Services. As a not-for-profit organization, NorthShore provides more than $205 million in charitable care and services to the communities it serves, while philanthropic support from individuals and organizations enhances clinical care, research and education programs. For more information, please visit northshore.org