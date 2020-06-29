State reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 738 new cases

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by 14 Monday and cases increased by 738, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That means the number of Illinoisans succumbing to the respiratory disease is 6,902 with 142,461 cases statewide.

Testing for COVID-19 shows a seven-day average of 2.7% and the recovery rate remains at 94%.

This is the first full week Illinoisans are experiencing Phase 4, which lifts multiple stay at home restrictions.

Masks are still required in public and IDPH guidelines are in place.