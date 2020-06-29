Search continues for missing Aurora girl

The Aurora Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Amber Lopez. Courtesy Aurora Police Department

Aurora police continue their search for a 17-year-old girl who was been missing since Thursday.

Amber Lopez was last seen on foot about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bent Oak Trail and Eastwood Drive.

Police said Amber is Hispanic, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a Calvin Klein shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5900.