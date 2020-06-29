 

Naperville man faces home invasion charge

  • Peter W. Purduski

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/29/2020 12:33 PM

An 18-year-old Naperville man has been charged with home invasion after a resident of the 300 block of Spring Avenue woke early Sunday morning to find a man at the foot of her bed armed with an edged weapon, police said.

Police said Peter W. Purduski, of the 800 block of Webster Street, fled and was found a short distance away.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The preliminary investigation indicates Purduski entered the home through an unlocked door sometime after 3 a.m. Police responded to a 911 call around 3:15 a.m.

Purduski's bail was set at $150,000 Monday and he will have to put up $15,000 to be released from the DuPage County jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville police also are reminding residents of the importance of securing their homes and vehicles.

