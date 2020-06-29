Longtime Lake Zurich volunteer Robert "Bob" Dobson laid to rest Monday
A procession several dozen vehicles long, including South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team and police vehicles, carried longtime Lake Zurich resident and CERT member Robert "Bob" Dobson to his funeral Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Volo.
Dobson, a 23-year Lake Zurich resident, had been a member of the South Lake County Regional CERT Team since 2009. He served as administration chairman for the team and managed all records related to the organization, its members and its emergency responses.
Founded in 2006, the volunteer organization provides emergency support services for first responders in Lake Zurich, Hawthorn Woods, Long Grove, Kildeer, Deer Park and Ela Township. Its 85 members are trained extensively in first aid, CPR, triage, search and rescue, traffic control, disaster assessment and more, according to the agency.
Dobson also was a team leader and duty officer for the team, serving several two-week shifts per year as the point of contact between CERT and police and fire departments.
Dobson, 53, died June 22 after a long fight with esophageal cancer.