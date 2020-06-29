Longtime Lake Zurich volunteer Robert "Bob" Dobson laid to rest Monday

South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team personnel hug Monday as they wait for the casket of Bob Dobson at Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Dobson, a longtime member of the response team, died June 22. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Mourners, including family members and many South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team personnel, wait for the casket of Bob Dobson at Ahlgrim Funeral Home in Lake Zurich Monday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A procession several dozen cars long, including emergency and police vehicles, leaves Ahlgrim Funeral Home in Lake Zurich after services for Robert "Bob" Dobson. Dobson passed away from cancer on June 22. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Mourners, including many South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team personnel, leave a prayer service Monday at Ahlgrim Funeral Home in Lake Zurich for longtime village resident and CERT member Robert "Bob" Dobson. Dobson passed away from cancer on June 22. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A procession several dozen vehicles long, including South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team and police vehicles, carried longtime Lake Zurich resident and CERT member Robert "Bob" Dobson to his funeral Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Volo.

Dobson, a 23-year Lake Zurich resident, had been a member of the South Lake County Regional CERT Team since 2009. He served as administration chairman for the team and managed all records related to the organization, its members and its emergency responses.

Founded in 2006, the volunteer organization provides emergency support services for first responders in Lake Zurich, Hawthorn Woods, Long Grove, Kildeer, Deer Park and Ela Township. Its 85 members are trained extensively in first aid, CPR, triage, search and rescue, traffic control, disaster assessment and more, according to the agency.

Dobson also was a team leader and duty officer for the team, serving several two-week shifts per year as the point of contact between CERT and police and fire departments.

Dobson, 53, died June 22 after a long fight with esophageal cancer.