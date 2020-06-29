Fox Lake cancels annual Cardboard Boat Race
Updated 6/29/2020 3:59 PM
With events of more than 50 people still prohibited under state health guidelines, Fox Lake officials announced Monday they are canceling the town's annual Cardboard Boat Race.
The event, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, at Lakefront Park, traditionally draws more 200 spectators and participants each year.
