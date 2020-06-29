Chicago man killed in single-vehicle tollway crash near Schaumburg

A Chicago man was killed Sunday evening when his 2018 Honda Accord struck a concrete gantry along the eastbound I-90 tollway just east of Roselle Road near Schaumburg.

The driver, 31-year-old Dennis La, died at the scene from his injuries, Illinois State Police said. There were no other occupants of the car.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling in the left lane at about 6:57 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it veered onto the right shoulder, up the embankment, and struck the concrete gantry with its front driver's side.

At about 7:30 p.m., lanes 4,5 and 6 were closed for the investigation while lanes 1, 2 and 3 remained open to traffic, police said. All lanes reopened at 10:27 p.m.

The state police investigation is ongoing.

Schaumburg Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Dan Johnson said firefighters were called to the crash scene at 6:57 p.m. and arrived at 7:01 p.m. to find the driver deceased. The driver required extrication from the vehicle, he added.

Schaumburg Fire Department personnel remained at the scene for about two hours as state police conducted the early stages of their investigation, Johnson said.