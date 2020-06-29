 

Aurora police locate missing boy

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/29/2020 10:25 AM

Aurora police have found a 13-year-old boy who had been missing since Sunday afternoon, officials said Monday.

The boy left his home on the 2000 block of Tremont Avenue on the city's east side about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police had asked for the public's assistance in finding him.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

An alert went out shortly after 10 a.m. Monday saying the child had been located. No other details were provided.

