Aurora police locate missing boy
Updated 6/29/2020 10:25 AM
Aurora police have found a 13-year-old boy who had been missing since Sunday afternoon, officials said Monday.
The boy left his home on the 2000 block of Tremont Avenue on the city's east side about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police had asked for the public's assistance in finding him.
An alert went out shortly after 10 a.m. Monday saying the child had been located. No other details were provided.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.