Cook Memorial library board to choose new president
Updated 6/28/2020 4:38 PM
The Cook Memorial Public Library District board will meet remotely Tuesday to elect a new president and discuss the application process for filling ex-President Bonnie Quirke's seat. Quirke resigned last week after a controversy erupted about homophobic comments and racially inflammatory Facebook posts she'd made. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed online at us02web.zoom.us/j/88363475875. Cook Memorial has facilities in Libertyville and Vernon Hills.
