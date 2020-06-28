Bartlett police again enforcing fireworks laws

The Bartlett Police Department is requesting the community's assistance to refrain from possessing, using, or setting off illegal fireworks during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Fireworks can be extremely dangerous and are illegal in Illinois and the village of Bartlett, department officials said.

Bartlett police officers will enforce fireworks laws again this year. Any individual using professional grade fireworks or any other fireworks in a dangerous manner toward other people or other people's property will be cited under the village of Bartlett's fireworks ordinance.

Anyone previously cited under the village's fireworks ordinance could possibly be charged with a Class A Misdemeanor if they violate the village ordinance again this year.