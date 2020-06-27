One dead, multiple victims in Roselle shooting

One person was killed and a number of people were shot in an incident in Roselle early Saturday morning.

Roselle Police responded to reports of shots fired about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Picton and Roselle Road.

They discovered multiple gunshot victims, with one person dead at the scene, according to a police statement.

Roselle police said Saturday they believe there is no threat to anyone in the community, but did not comment further.

Investigators and forensic examiners from the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are assisting detectives in the case.