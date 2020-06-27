Aurora man charged with sexual abuse

A 47-year-old Aurora man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing two young people going back 12 years, according to Aurora police.

Michael Bishop, of the 1900 block of Sapphire Lane in Aurora, is accused of abusing two adolescents in two different homes in Aurora, police said in a statement. The incidents of abuse happened between 2008 and 2011, when both victims were under 13 years old.

Aurora police detectives received information in May from a nearby law-enforcement agency about an ongoing investigation related to Aurora. Detectives worked with investigators from other cities to interview the victims, witnesses and to collect evidence.

Bishop is charged with 14 Class 2 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one Class X felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, police said.

He also has been charged in DeKalb County. Charges are being sought in four other cities around Illinois, according to police.