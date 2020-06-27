A bright day, future for Hampshire, Jacobs graduates
Updated 6/27/2020 5:13 PM
The class of 2020 at Hampshire and Jacobs high schools had their moment in the sun -- literally -- Saturday during commencement exercises at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Hampshire High School had their ceremony in the morning, with COVID-19 precautions moving the ceremony outdoors to the event center's parking lot. The school's 400 graduating seniors watched video speeches by school officials and Valedictorian Kyle White before receiving their diplomas.
Jacob's 496 graduating seniors had a similar experience in the afternoon session, with Valedictorian Melissa Tan speaking to the student and parents.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.