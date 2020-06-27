 

A bright day, future for Hampshire, Jacobs graduates

  • Valedictorian Kyle White watches his prerecorded speech with his family and friends at the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. Pictured with Kyle are Morgan Harden, from left, Don White, Alex White, and Cindy White.

  • Madison Martinez gets a video of part of the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

  • Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comAdrianna Martinez sings the national anthem at the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

  • Valedictorian Melissa Tan addresses her classmates in a prerecorded speech at the graduation ceremony for Jacobs High School in the parking lot of the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

  • Graduate Mia Alvarez looks toward the parking lot as she approaches the stage to accept her diploma at the graduation ceremony for Jacobs High School in the parking lot of the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

  • Graduates wear their masks as they approach the stage during the D300 graduation ceremony for Jacobs High School in the parking lot of the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Updated 6/27/2020 5:13 PM

The class of 2020 at Hampshire and Jacobs high schools had their moment in the sun -- literally -- Saturday during commencement exercises at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Hampshire High School had their ceremony in the morning, with COVID-19 precautions moving the ceremony outdoors to the event center's parking lot. The school's 400 graduating seniors watched video speeches by school officials and Valedictorian Kyle White before receiving their diplomas.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jacob's 496 graduating seniors had a similar experience in the afternoon session, with Valedictorian Melissa Tan speaking to the student and parents.

