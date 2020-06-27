A bright day, future for Hampshire, Jacobs graduates

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comAdrianna Martinez sings the national anthem at the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

The class of 2020 at Hampshire and Jacobs high schools had their moment in the sun -- literally -- Saturday during commencement exercises at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Hampshire High School had their ceremony in the morning, with COVID-19 precautions moving the ceremony outdoors to the event center's parking lot. The school's 400 graduating seniors watched video speeches by school officials and Valedictorian Kyle White before receiving their diplomas.

Jacob's 496 graduating seniors had a similar experience in the afternoon session, with Valedictorian Melissa Tan speaking to the student and parents.