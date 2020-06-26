LGBTQ Pride flag to fly at Lake County government complex

For the first time, a rainbow-colored flag symbolizing the LGBTQ community will fly at the Lake County government center in Waukegan.

The county board voted Friday morning to display the flag through July 3 in Lincoln Plaza, which is on the west side of the county complex at 18 N. County St. It's scheduled to be raised at 1 p.m.

County board member Marah Altenberg was among those who passionately spoke in favor of the display.

"We have to support inclusion," said Altenberg, a Buffalo Grove Democrat. "We have to support human rights. We have to support the idea that everyone is equal."

Board member Jennifer Clark noted the vote occurred on the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage across the nation. It wasn't that long ago that expressing the idea of flying the Pride flag at a government building would have been met with outrage," said Clark, a Libertyville Democrat.

The flag's display will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first Pride marches in June 1970 -- one year after a police raid at a New York City gay bar called the Stonewall Inn triggered riots.

Friday's vote came a few weeks after the board formally recognized June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month.

Normally, the U.S., Illinois and Lake County flags fly on separate poles in Lincoln Plaza. The Pride flag will fly beneath the county or state flag, officials said.

Although the resolution to display the flag passed without opposition, some board members expressed concern they've opened the door for other people or groups to ask the board to publicly support their causes. And as Gurnee-area Republican Steve Carlson put it, some of those groups may have "odious" missions.

"There are going to be requests we don't like," Carlson said.