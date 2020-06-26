Illinois records 39 more COVID-19 deaths, another 857 infections

Anthony Chiaro of St. Charles delivers food to a table at Alter Brewing in St. Charles Friday on the first day since the COVID-19 outbreak that diners were allowed back inside eateries. Rick West | Staff Photographer

State health officials announced Friday another 39 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 857 are infected with the respiratory disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 6,847 and the number of residents infected to 140,291.

The new figures were announced as the state moved to Phase 4 Friday which allowed diners back into restaurants, fitness centers reopened with capacity restrictions and casinos are set to reopen next week.