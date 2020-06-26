Aurora police looking for missing man

Police have asked for help finding an 87-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon near Mercy Hospital in Aurora

John Vella Jr. is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to a news release. He has brown, graying hair and was wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, and flip-flops or sandals.

Police said Vella has a condition that places him in danger.

Hs last known location was on the 600 block of North Plum Street at 1:25 p.m. He was driving a white 2004 Chrysler Concord 4-door sedan with Illinois license plate AK98575.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5525 or dial 911.