Cases of COVID-19 near 140,000, Pritzker affirms state set to enter Phase 4

Numbers of COVID-19 cases grew by 894 and deaths increased by 41, officials reported Thursday, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the state was ready to ease more disease-related restrictions Friday.

Total cases of COVID-19 stand at 139,434, while the number of deaths statewide is 6,810. Testing results show the state's positivity rate is 3% as it hit a milestone 31,686 daily tests.

"Moving to Phase 4 this early was never a given," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing. "We've seen what's happened in other states that have allowed politics or short-term thinking to drive decision-making. Many other states are now seeing significant increases in cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care bed usage and they're being forced to move backward and stay at home -- that's not the story in Illinois."

On Friday, the state will enter Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening plan that eases restrictions but still requires face masks in public areas.

"You did it," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike addressed the state. Going forward, "we are going to coexist with COVID," she said, adding the agency is rolling out an app that allows residents to see the status of cases, deaths, hospitalization metrics in their county.

Pritzker announced the state would mobilize 12 traveling testing units to handle hot spots at locations such as nursing homes or meatpacking plants where outbreaks occur.

The return to a partial normal comes after spending weeks this spring under a stay at home order intended to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease.

The Phase 4 guidelines allow people to gather in groups of 50 or less, dine indoors, visit museums and zoos, and swim at pools -- but all with IDPH caveats.