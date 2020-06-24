Lizzadro Museum announces reopening plans

The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, which has been closed since March 15, plans to reopen to visitors at 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook, with guidelines in place in accordance with the Restore Illinois State plan.

A limited number of entries will be allowed to visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors can make reservations for timed entry online, by email at info@lizzadromuseum.org or by phone at (630) 833-1616.

A certain number of walk-ins will be allowed each day. Face coverings are required.