Inverness woman killed in fiery Wheeling crash
Updated 6/24/2020 7:55 AM
The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified an Inverness woman as the victim of a fiery, two-vehicle crash in Wheeling Tuesday.
Brenda L. Felix Soria, 49, was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenbrook Hospital following the crash, according to the medical examiner's report.
Several others were injured in the crash, according to media reports.
Wheeling police have not issued a news release regarding the crash that was reported Tuesday evening at Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway.
Lake-Cook Road between Milwaukee Avenue and Northgate Parkway remains closed as investigators are still at the scene of the crash.
Witnesses reporting hearing the crash and thinking it was an electrical transformer exploding.
