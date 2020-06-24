Feder: WGN Radio's Ji Suk Yi moving to 'News Nation'
Updated 6/24/2020 6:32 AM
"News Nation," the national news startup at WGN America, has tapped Chicago media personality Ji Suk Yi as the face and voice of breaking news cut-ins in the morning for NewsNationNow.com and its app, Robert Feder reports.
Her last appearance as evening host at news/talk WGN 720-AM will be July 10. After stints with the Sun-Times and "Windy City Live" on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Yi joined WGN Radio as a morning show contributor in July 2019.
Read the full story here.
