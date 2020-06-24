Feder: WGN Radio's Ji Suk Yi moving to 'News Nation'

"News Nation," the national news startup at WGN America, has tapped Chicago media personality Ji Suk Yi as the face and voice of breaking news cut-ins in the morning for NewsNationNow.com and its app, Robert Feder reports.

Her last appearance as evening host at news/talk WGN 720-AM will be July 10. After stints with the Sun-Times and "Windy City Live" on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Yi joined WGN Radio as a morning show contributor in July 2019.

