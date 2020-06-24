Aurora police in standoff with barricaded individual
Updated 6/24/2020 7:37 AM
Aurora police officials have evacuated several homes on the 500 block of Bangs Street and are urging others in the area to stay inside.
Police have activated the Special Response Team for what ABC 7 Chicago reported as an individual barricaded inside a home on the city's near southeast side.
According to the report, police responded to the area at about 2 a.m. for a report of a man shooting at another man in the street.
Police officials have not said whether they have made contact with the individual inside the home.
