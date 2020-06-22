State reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths, another 462 infected

Illinois health officials announced Monday another 26 residents have died from COVID-19, while an additional 462 people have become infected with the disease.

Since the outbreak began, the state's death toll from the virus is 6,671. Meanwhile, 137,224 people have tested positive in Illinois.

The state is reporting a 94% recovery rate from the disease, but officials announced 204 "probable" deaths from COVID-19, up 23 from last week. Health officials are labeling deaths as probable for anyone who succumbed to COVID-19 symptoms, but never had a test to confirm the disease.

The state believes another 1,000 people were infected as well. They were reported as symptomatic, but never tested.