Protest, traffic tie-ups on Route 25 in Elgin
Updated 6/22/2020 6:12 PM
Protesters were on Route 25 south of I-90 late Monday afternoon in Elgin chanting "Decynthia Clements" and "Jensen's gotta go."
About 80 people gathered in the vicinity of Trout Park, Elgin Police Cmdr. Jim Bisceglie said.
"State police are helping with traffic to make sure everybody remains safe during the peaceful protest," Bisceglie said.
Elgin resident Decynthia Clements was fatally shot by police Lt. Chris Jensen on March 12, 2018.
