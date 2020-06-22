Phase 4 of reopening is coming Friday. Here's what you need to know

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced guidelines for residents, business and industries Monday as the state eases more restrictions related to COVID-19 this week that will reopen movie theaters, indoor restaurants, and youth sports with restrictions.

Illinois is meeting all health metrics to move into Phase 4 of a four-region, five-phase reopening plan Friday that include declining hospitalizations and a 2.5% positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

"Over the last four months, Illinoisans have pulled together with the common mission of keeping each other safe. By staying home and practicing social distancing, the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop and each region throughout the state is prepared to move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan," Pritzker said.

Here's a look at some of the guidelines that also continue the requirement for face masks in public.

People can meet in groups that comprise 50 or fewer or 50% of overall capacity with social distancing. This includes conferences and weddings.

• Select indoor recreation, like bowling, skating rinks and clubhouses, can reopen following the rules of 50 or fewer individuals or 50% of overall capacity with social distancing.

• "Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity," officials said.

• Museums can reopen "with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group."

• Zoos "can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group."

• Movie theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers, "can open their doors to accommodate up to 50 people or 50% overall space capacity.

• Outdoor spectator sports "can resume with no more than 20% of seating capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions."

• For youth sports -- competitive play and tournaments will be allowed but "venues can operate at 50% of facility capacity" and "20% seating capacity for spectators." Group sizes up "to 50 with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games."

• Health and fitness centers let gyms open at 50% capacity and allow "group fitness classes of up to 50 people with new safety guidelines for indoors."

• For day camps "water-based activities are permitted but only at 50% of facility capacity with group size of no more than 15 participants in a group."