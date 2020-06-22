Hello, Northbrook; we're here to serve you

Hello, Northbrook!

You have no idea how great it is to finally be here.

Although it's not like we're strangers. Our predecessor, the Cook County Herald, was in the area when Glenview was incorporated in 1899, Beverly Dawson, president of the Glenview History Center, reminded me.

But in more recent times, we've been those neighbors who sorta know each other and wave across the fence while we're mowing the lawn: We share a few borders. Our sports writers bumped into you sometimes at Glenbrook North and South games. We often interview celebrities who have roots here. And we write about businesses important to the area, such as Allstate and The Glen.

But we're going to get to know each other a lot better now, and I think you're going to love it.

This week, we launch the first edition of the Northbrook Herald and its companion, the Glenview Herald.

As the editor, my aim is for each edition to be chock-full of hyperlocal news: Stories about your local leaders and your neighbors; stories that look at what concerns you and what makes you smile; and stories that introduce you to people and places in town you may not have known about.

We'll have event calendars, puzzles and even some cool drone photography, which is something you won't really see anywhere else.

But as I talk about my plans, make no mistake: These papers are yours.

That's what local journalism is about, after all -- bringing you the news of your community and, perhaps more importantly, to let you know how it'll affect you.

Will road closures make you late for work? You work with the Kiwanis Club, but how are you going to let everybody know about the upcoming fundraiser? And what does that measure passed by the village board mean for you and, of course, your pocketbook?

We want to help you with those things, and much more, in a fair and accurate way that we hope you'll find useful.

We want to help you make your world a better place.

That's what Paddock Publications has been doing for nearly 150 years, and I am so excited to carry on that tradition here.

But it's an ambitious undertaking, to be sure. So this is where you come in: I want to hear from you. Let me know about your events; talk to me about what you like, what you love, what you want to see more of, and where we've missed the mark.

This is new for all of us, so a dialogue is the first step to making these papers yours Drop a line at glenbrooknews@dailyherald.com. I'm ready to listen.

• Melynda has worked at the Daily Herald for more than 20 years, where she's held a variety of jobs -- most recently as a multiplatform editor on the night copy desk. She lives in the Northwest suburbs with her husband, loves reading and is much funnier in person.