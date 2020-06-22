Fox Valley police reports
Batavia
• Two cases of beer, valued at $32, were stolen at 3:11 a.m. Saturday from the Speedway, 1495 E. Wilson St..
• Derri N. Enoch, 28, of the 1000 block of West Hill Street, DeKalb, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore jail, 150 W. Main St., on a failure to appear in Kane Court warrant out of Batavia for charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to police.
• Ashley L. Cerda, 37, of the 29W500 block of Winchester Circle, Warrenville, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Friday on a warrant out of Batavia on charges of failure to appear in Kane Court to a charge of theft of labor services, according to police.
