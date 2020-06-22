Feder: Chicago Reader cutting back to biweekly publication

After 49 years as city's premier alternative weekly, the Chicago Reader is downsizing to a biweekly publication schedule, Robert Feder writes.

Reader publisher Tracy Baim cited a 90 percent drop in advertising revenue due to COVID-19 shutdowns for the cutback. "This was not an easy decision," Baim said. "We wanted to focus on the current strengths of the paper. We did not have to lay off or furlough any editorial employees during the recent crisis, but it is clear there is still a difficult path to navigate in the coming months and years. This is the right time to focus on streamlining costs to keep our team intact, and to focus on new revenue sources."

