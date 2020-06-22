 

Elk Grove Village offers $100,000 to sponsor a U.S. Olympic team

  • After sponsoring a college football bowl game the past two years, Elk Grove Village is ready for its next foray into sports marketing -- sponsoring a U.S. Olympic team.

    After sponsoring a college football bowl game the past two years, Elk Grove Village is ready for its next foray into sports marketing -- sponsoring a U.S. Olympic team. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, 2016

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 6/22/2020 10:14 AM

On the heels of its unconventional sponsorship of a college football bowl game, Elk Grove Village is taking its next step in sports marketing: sponsoring a U.S. Olympic team.

The village will dangle a $100,000 sponsorship in front of the national governing bodies of nearly 20 U.S. Olympic teams, such as men's and women's basketball and soccer, and pick a recipient later this summer, officials revealed during a special village board meeting Monday morning.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The unique marketing effort is the latest strategy by Mayor Craig Johnson and other local officials to promote their massive village business park and associated Makers Wanted tagline.

"American-made athletes, American-made products. It's a perfect marriage," Johnson said.

The board on Monday was set to discuss inking a marketing agreement with 4FRONT, a Chicago-based sports marketing agency, to reach out to the governing bodies through a request for proposals process and collect video presentations from each about why they should get Elk Grove's money.

4FRONT was the firm that helped broker the village's sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in 2018 and 2019. Village officials decided not to renew the $300,000 sponsorship earlier this year.

