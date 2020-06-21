State announces 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 23 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that 658 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state and 23 more people have died from the coronavirus.

Statewide, 136,762 people in 101 counties have now tested positive for the virus and 6,647 have died. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.

The latest figures come as the state on Sunday reported 23,816 tests in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 1,360,784. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 2%, according to the IDPH.

The large majority of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the Chicago area, with 15 in Cook County, two in Kane County and three in Lake County.