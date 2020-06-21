Police: Gurnee man shot in back by acquaintance

A man was wounded early Sunday morning when he was shot in the back by an acquaintance at an apartment complex in Gurnee, police said.

Police are searching for the shooter, who fled before they arrived. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they responded to the complex in the 4300 block of McClure Avenue at 12:30 a.m. The initial 911 callers said they heard gunshots and someone yelling for help.

Officers found the victim, a 23-year-old Gurnee man, lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers immediately administered aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was rushed to Condell Hospital, where he remained Sunday morning.

The initial investigation shows the victim met with the acquaintance in the parking lot of the complex, near the victim's apartment.

Shell casings were recovered near the victim.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Gurnee police ask anyone with information to contact the police department at (847) 599-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or (847) 662-2222.