Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police stated that Beau B. Carbonneau was driving a 2019 Black Can AM motorcycle south on near the exit to Archer Avenue.

While moving from the right lane to the center lane, Carbonneau struck the rear driver's side of a 2003 white Ford pickup driven by Tom Tibbetts, 76, of Addison.

Due to the impact, Carbonneau lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

The accident occurred at 2:28 p.m.

The left and center lanes were closed for the traffic crash investigation and traffic was able to pass in the right lane.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., all lanes were reopened.