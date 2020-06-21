Get a good angle at The Week in Pictures photo gallery

Daily Herald photographers worked in the colorful suburbs to bring you the best photos of the week.
Large kites are flown at Gallery Park at The Glen in Glenview Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Owner Robin Morrissey, left, jokes with Jackie Douglas at Winfield's Sportsmans Barber Shop Wednesday. The shop is closing after 40 years. Douglas has worked there for 34 years.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A young girl watches as people gather for a Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade in Elgin Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sample instructor Jae Vyskocio, of Geneva talks to people in a car about following the instructions at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Naperville North field hockey coach Monica Lodge checks the temperature of sophomore lacrosse player Gautami Palthepu as athletes check in Monday for the school's first sports practices.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Brothers Grant, left, and Collin Cooper celebrate after receiving their diplomas during the Glenbrook South High School graduation ceremony in Glenview Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin included 54 African nation flags, like the flag of Rwanda here.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North football coach Sean Drendel keeps an eye on his players to make sure they're properly distanced during the teams first organized practice Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
About 200 protesters march along Route 83 in the peaceful march and rally promoting peace in Buffalo Grove on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The DuPage County COVID-19 testing site was in full swing as people showed up early to get tested for free. A sample instructor is handed a sample through the window which was from a van that tested seven people, including young kids.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Daily Amtrak train No. 7, the westbound "Empire Builder" arrives at the Glenview station. Glenview, located 17 miles from the train's origin at Chicago's Union Station is the first stop on the 46-hour journey to the Pacific Northwest. The train's will split at Spokane, Wash., and the separate sections will travel to Seattle, 2209 miles from Chicago, and Portland, 2261 miles. According to the Legat Architects website, the 3,500-square foot station was built in Richardsonian Romanesque style and was completed in 1995. The eastbound counterpart is train No. 8.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduate Jane Mary Bock celebrates while riding in the passenger seat of a 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic convertible during the Glenbrook South High School graduation ceremony in Glenview Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Evan Izenstock walks past a sign during the Glenbrook North High School graduation ceremony in Northbrook Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Julius Hansen, director of public works in Glen Ellyn stands at the horse trough after the village planted flowers on this replica piece in the center of town.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tod Sloan talks with friends in his Lake Zurich yard as his son Walt Sloan and daughter-in-law Esther listen during a celebration for his 101st birthday Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
N. Hale St. in Wheaton is closed to traffic and has two large standing tents for outdoor eating.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A Juneteenth festival that was supposed to take place in Elgin last weekend, the first in many years, was canceled due to COVID-19. Organizers including Shirley Basset of Elgin plan to have a "Parade of Flags" featuring 54 African flags on Friday evening.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade in Elgin Friday evening included 54 African nation flags. This African Festival of Flags parade goer in Elgin displays the flag of Sao Tome and Principe.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nick Gualano test fits a face shield Friday June 19, 2020. Standard Rubber Products Co. in Elk Grove Village is one of the rare producers of made-in-the-USA face shields to help keep medical workers or other essential workers protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer