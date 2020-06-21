Get a good angle at The Week in Pictures photo gallery

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Daily Amtrak train No. 7, the westbound "Empire Builder" arrives at the Glenview station. Glenview, located 17 miles from the train's origin at Chicago's Union Station is the first stop on the 46-hour journey to the Pacific Northwest. The train's will split at Spokane, Wash., and the separate sections will travel to Seattle, 2209 miles from Chicago, and Portland, 2261 miles. According to the Legat Architects website, the 3,500-square foot station was built in Richardsonian Romanesque style and was completed in 1995. The eastbound counterpart is train No. 8.