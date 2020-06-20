Round Lake man dies after police say he swallowed cocaine during attemped arrest

Abel Rosiles -- pictured with his sisters Fabiola, right, and Galalia -- has died after, police say, he ingested a bag of cocaine during an arrest at a Round Lake Beach gas station June 10. Photo courtesy Julie Contreras

Round Lake Beach police have released body camera footage of part of their encounter with a man who later died after police say he ingested a bag of cocaine last week.

The video does not show police first approaching Abel Rosiles, 21, about 11 p.m. June 10 at the Thornton's gas station on East Rollins Road.

A gas station employee had called 911 because he said a customer was yelling at him, police said.

Rosiles broke away and ran about 30 feet before officers grabbed him, according to police.

While he was in custody, officers noticed he was having trouble breathing and asked him if he was choking, police said. Rosiles nodded.

The body camera footage shows an officer performing the Heimlich maneuver on Rosiles, according to WGN.

"He's breathing. I've got his stomach moving up and down," an officer says in the video obtained by WGN. "He's breathing, just keep his airway open 'til they get there."

Rosiles began to lose consciousness so police removed the handcuffs and continued first aid until paramedics arrived, police said.

The paramedics used a tool to extract a large plastic bag from Rosiles' throat, police said. The powder in the bag field-tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Rosiles was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. At 3:53 a.m. June 18, the Lake County Coroner's Office was notified and responded to the hospital for the death investigation.

An autopsy on Rosiles was performed at 1:05 p.m. June 18. The results of the preliminary autopsy as well as toxicology tests are pending, according to the coroner's office.