Schaumburg cancels Septemberfest due to pandemic; making plans for 50th anniversary in 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schaumburg has canceled what would have been its 50th annual Septemberfest scheduled for Labor Day weekend on the village's municipal grounds. Daily Herald file Photo, 2011

Expressing their regrets, Schaumburg officials announced Friday that what would have been its 50th annual Septemberfest celebration scheduled for Labor Day weekend is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But officials emphasized that plans are in place to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the tradition in 2021.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly released a written statement Friday detailing the decision.

"The cancellation of our festival is certainly disappointing, not only for the individuals who work hard to plan and organize our three-day event every year, but it is also a source of pride for the countless residents and visitors who look forward to celebrating the end of summer in Schaumburg with food, music and fun," Dailly said.

"I personally feel terrible about the cancellation of the fest," he added. "I always looked forward to bringing my kids to the fest and enjoying the rides, walking the craft booths, and enjoying the wonderful food and listening to the great music. It was a very difficult decision to cancel, but it is important to ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors. We're already looking ahead to assembling a great event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our festival next year."

Septemberfest, which draws an estimated 250,000 visitors to the village's municipal grounds over the three-day weekend, would be at odds with the current prohibition against large gatherings, officials said. And there remains uncertainty as to when the state will reach Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, they added.

When attained, Phase 5 would permit festivals to be held under new safety guidance and procedures. The state entered Phase 3 of the plan on May 29 and is on track for Phase 4 beginning June 26.