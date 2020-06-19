Roselle mayor, police chief issue condemnation of hate and discrimination; outline policies

Roselle Police Chief Steve Herron and Mayor Andy Maglio have released a joint statement condemning hate and discrimination in the community and in law enforcement.

"The Village of Roselle is a proudly diverse community," the statement says. "Acts of hate, criminal acts, and racism are an affront to the values and beliefs of our community and will not be tolerated.

"The men and women of the Roselle Police Department have sworn an oath to protect all residents of Roselle and the citizens of this nation. Accordingly, the Village of Roselle and the Roselle Police Department stand united with fellow Roselle residents against any and all acts of violence and racism within our community and reject discrimination toward any person under any circumstance," the statement says.

Herron said he has listened to the concerns of Black Lives Matter activists and what the term ultimately means in his role as a police officer.

"Everyone wants the same education and opportunities," Herron said. "I've been in law enforcement for 43 years and served in areas with large minority populations. They want respect. They want the same chances to walk down the street without fear, and the right to be heard and listened to."

The recent deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others have sparked international outrage and widespread protests promoting racial equality and police accountability. Once a divisive term, "Black lives matter" has crossed party lines, professions and life experiences.

The statement includes a Q&A covering police procedures. On use of chokeholds, the statement says it is "unlawful for a Roselle Police officer to use a chokehold where deadly force is not justified."

Body cameras are to be used by officers "to record all law enforcement encounters," the statement says.

"All Roselle Police Officers have received specialized training in de-escalation, cultural diversity and policing for changing times," the statement says.

There have been no civilian deaths that have occurred in the custody of Roselle police, the statement says.

"Consistent with the policies of the Roselle Police Department, we stand with our community, other law enforcement agencies, and the nation against discrimination, racial profiling, and the use of excessive force," the statement says, inviting people with questions "to reach out and contact us so we can respond to your questions and concerns and move forward for the betterment of our community."