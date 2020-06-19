Palatine teen charged with child pornography, child sex abuse

A Palatine teen who authorities say used his cellphone to record the sexual abuse of a young girl was ordered held without bail Friday.

Jeremy Reyes, 18, is charged with child pornography, predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors asked Cook County Judge Ellen Mandletort to hold Reyes without bail after referring to "other potential child victims in the same neighborhood."

On May 27, authorities say Reyes approached a 4-year-old girl playing outside a relative's home and asked her to accompany him to a stairway landing between the second and third floors of a building where he videotaped the sexual assault. Reyes then left the building.

The girl subsequently told her mother who contacted police, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney C.J. Orrantia.

On June 16, Reyes approached a 5-year-old girl and asked her to accompany him into a building where he sexually abused her, Orrantia said. Two witness saw Reyes in the area, including the mother of the 4-year-old girl, and notified police, Orrantia said. Police arrested Reyes about 6:30 p.m. that evening. Police subsequently recovered images of the abuse of the 4-year-old on the defendant's cellphone, Orrantia said.

Saying he posed "a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons but in particular vulnerable young children," prosecutors requested Reyes, who has no criminal background, be held without bail.

Reyes next appears in court on July 29.