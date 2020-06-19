Long Grove plans free events for arrival of Phase 4 next weekend

Long Grove is planning a weekend of free outside events downtown to welcome the arrival of Phase 4 of Restore Illinois and help break the doldrums of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've got a lot of people in a funky mental state," said Jesse DeSoto, president of the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association. "I'm hoping we can combat that with some activity."

First up on Friday, June 26, is an outdoor screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" next to the historic bridge on Robert Parker Road.

Old-fashioned cartoons will be shown at 8:30 p.m. followed by the feature film at 9 p.m. From 4 to 8:30 p.m., a DJ will play tunes, and food and drink and sangria will be available for purchase, with a movie menu available for on-site use or for preordering from restaurants.

The 400 block of Robert Parker Coffin Road will be closed as bridge repairs continue. Attendees are asked to bring their own folding chairs and blankets. Picnic tables will provide VIP seating for winners of five Golden Tickets to be dispersed among merchants from June 24 to June 26.

Long Grove Live will debut from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, featuring free live music on every corner of the downtown area.

Country, rock, jazz and blues lovers can listen to various original acts and cover bands outside on a main stage located where the movie screen was Friday and three other areas within walking distance.

The music schedule will be posted in town and on all Long Grove social media sites. Food and drink will be available from local restaurants. Information on future Long Grove Live weekends is pending.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available at all events and compliance with social distancing guidelines will be monitored, DeSoto said.

Long Grove is known for its large festivals that draw tens of thousands and next weekend normally would have featured Strawberry Days. But those larger events have been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

"Being that our association had put on large scale festivals, we had to pivot," DeSoto said. "It came together pretty fast. We're just focusing on smaller events."

Visit www.longgrove.org or https://www.facebook.com/ShopDineLG/ for information and details.