Cases of COVID-19 top 135,000; outdoor visitation at nursing homes allowed with conditions

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comMetra passengers exit a train at the Arlington Heights platform Thursday wearing masks to prevent spread of COVID-19.

After weeks of separation, Illinois families could see their loved ones in nursing homes under strict conditions intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

New rules posted on the Illinois Department of Public Health website Thursday allow two people at a time to visit residents as long as it is outdoors and the group is spaced 6 feet apart.

However, an IDPH spokeswoman noted that "it is up to each facility when or if they will implement outdoor visitations."

Visitors must call ahead to schedule a get-together and be screened by phone and on arrival to ensure long-term care residents are not infected.

Nursing homes in Illinois have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The news came as cases of coronavirus rose by 692 Friday, while deaths increased by 44, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the total cases in Illinois to 135,470, with the number of people perishing from the respiratory disease standing at 6,580.

Positivity testing rates for COVID-19 remain at 3%.

More than 85% of people who have died from COVID-19 are age 60 and older, and the largest group -- 45% -- to succumb to the virus are patients age 80 and older.

The state is also moving toward relaxing more stay at home restrictions next week.