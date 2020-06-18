Lombard cops investigating death of person found at St. Charles and Elizabeth

Lombard police are investigating the death of a person found early Thursday morning in a field at the northeast corner of St. Charles Road and Elizabeth Street, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and believe there is no threat to the public. The cause of death is being investigated by the DuPage County Coroner's Office while police are working to notify next of kin.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Because it is an active investigation, police said no additional information will be released at this time.