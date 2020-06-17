Illinois reports 87 more deaths from COVID-19, 546 new cases

Cases of COVID-19 rose by 546 Wednesday, reflecting a week of fluctuating daily numbers, as deaths from the virus grew by 87, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the number of cases statewide to 134,185, and total fatalities to 6,485.

Meanwhile, testing results showed a 3% positivity rate.

So far, the state has performed more than 1.2 million tests since the outbreak of the respiratory disease.

The busiest public testing sites include a Harwood Heights facility that had performed 44,790 tests as of Sunday, another in South Holland that conducted 30,615, and a third in Aurora, which did 25,650, the IDPH told the Daily Herald.